Assam: 12 security personnel, villagers injured in mob attack in Hailakandi

At least 12 security personnel were injured after they were attacked by an irate mob in Assam late on Friday. According to the police sources, the attack was reported while the security personnel tried to save four people from being lynched at Nitainagar village in Hailakandi district of South Assam. Several villagers were also injured in the attack, police said.

Hailakandi Sadar police station Officer In-charge (OC) Hemanta Kumar Das and second officer Ashoke Chakraborty of the police station, OC Borat Chandra Kar of Algapur police stations and two jawans of the CRPF were seriously injured when they went to save four people who were being lynched by the mob armed with sticks in Nitainagar village, around 13 kms from Hailakandi town, they said.

District Additional Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha said a group of nine people, including police constable Jamil Hussain, went to Laskarbazar weekly cattle market of Nitainagar.

Local people suspecting them to be child-lifters gheraoed and attacked the nine people, the ASP said.

Stating that confusion prevails regarding their purpose of visit, Purkayastha said the irate mob also set ablaze the vehicle in which the nine people had come to the village.

A team of police personnel from Hailakandi Sadar police station, along with CRPF jawans, rushed to the spot and tried to save the nine people, but the irate mob also attacked the police team inflicting injuries on OC Das and other police personnel, he said.

Purkayastha said Das' condition was serious and was sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Cachar district.

Some locals also sustained minor injuries when they went to save the policemen from the mob attack, the ASP added.

The situation was, however, controlled by additional police forces, he said.

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath said the incident was being investigated.

Meanwhile, district Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli has appealed people to remain calm saying, "We assure you that the administration and police will remain alert."

"It is reiterated that there is no report on missing persons or kidnapping cases filed in police stations of the district. Fear psychosis is being built on unfounded rumours. The matter is under investigation. Request everyone to remain calm," the DC said.

