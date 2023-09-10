Assam: Minor girl found dead in semi-nude state, kin allege she was raped, murdered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Minor girl found dead in semi-nude state

Assam: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was found dead in a semi-nude state at her home in Karimganj district of Assam. According to the police, the kin of the minor alleged that she was raped and murdered. The incident took place at Railway Siding in Karimganj police station area of Karimganj district, they added.

According to Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das, police had received information that a girl had been found dead at her house on Saturday night.

Body is to be sent for post-mortem

"Our team reached the spot and took custody of the body. Her family members said she had casual conservations with them till 9 pm and seemed to be fine. However, she was found dead under mysterious circumstances thereafter. We will send the body to Silchar for the post-mortem," the SP added.

No one has been detained yet

On her family members alleging that she was raped and murdered, the SP said, "An investigation is underway and the post-mortem report will help shed further light into the case." "However, the investigation is at a preliminary stage and no one has been detained as yet," the SP added.

