Assam, Meghalaya sign agreement resolving 50-year-old boundary dispute

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam, Meghalaya CMs sign agreement resolving 50-year-old boundary dispute in presence of Amit Shah

Highlights Assam and Meghalaya signed an agreement today in New Delhi.

The agreement will resolve the 50-year old dispute between the two states.

The agreement was signed this evening by the CMs of Assam and Meghalaya, the presence of Amit Shah.

In order to resolve their 50-year old pending boundary differences, Assam and Meghalaya signed an agreement today in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The agreement was signed this evening by the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Conrad Sangma, respectively.

Officials in the MHA told news agency ANI that the Assam and Meghalaya counterparts signed the agreement in the presence of chief secretaries of both the states as well as other officials of these states.

"Today, a 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved. 6 out of 12 points of the dispute has been resolved, which comprises nearly 70% of the boundary. The remaining 6 points will be resolved at the earliest", said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Since 2014, Modi Ji has made numerous efforts for the development of the northeast region. Today, I congratulate Assam CM and Meghalaya CM and their teams on the signing of the agreement to resolve their boundary dispute", he added.

A draft resolution was submitted by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA. According to the proposed recommendations for the 36.79 square km of land, Assam will keep 18.51 square km and give the remaining 18.28 square km to Meghalaya.

There is an indication of a final round of discussion with the MHA before the actual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Assam and Meghalaya.

The final agreement between Assam and Meghalaya is significant as the boundary dispute between the two states has been pending for a very long time.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News