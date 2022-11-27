Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, 6 days after border violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Police personnel stop Meghalaya-bound vehicles for safety reasons, a day after violence at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border location that killed six people, in Jorabat.

Assam-Meghalaya Border Violence: Almost a week after violent clashes at the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Assam government on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, police informed.

"In view of improving the law & order situation in Meghalaya, Assam police have lifted the restrictions on vehicular movement and have been allowing all vehicles to travel to Meghalaya," said Sudhakar Singh, DCP, Guwahati city.

Heavy security was deployed and prohibitory orders remained in force at the disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where six people were killed following violent clashes, but travel restrictions between the two states were discontinued on the sixth day after clashes, officials said.

No restrictions, however, were imposed on commercial vehicles like trucks, carrying goods and other items, the officer said.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

On Saturday, members of various social organisations in Meghalaya burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma among others, in protest against the border violence.

Hynniewtrep Indigenous Territorial Organisation, another social entity, also observed 'Red Flag Day' on the premises of the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.

