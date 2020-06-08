Monday, June 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Assam: Locals beat leopard to death in Guwahati; 6 arrested

Assam: Locals beat leopard to death in Guwahati; 6 arrested

A leopard was beaten to death on Sunday by locals in Katahbari area of Gorchuk in Guwahati.  Meanwhile, the teeth and nails of the leopard were also removed after it was killed. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2020 7:48 IST
Assam: Locals beat leopard to death in Guwahati; 6 arrested
Image Source : PTI

Assam: Locals beat leopard to death in Guwahati; 6 arrested (Representational image)

A leopard was beaten to death on Sunday by locals in Katahbari area of Gorchuk in Guwahati.  Meanwhile, the teeth and nails of the leopard were also removed after it was killed. 

According to the police, six accused have been arrested so far. A probe is underway. More details awaited. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X