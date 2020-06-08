Image Source : PTI Assam: Locals beat leopard to death in Guwahati; 6 arrested (Representational image)

A leopard was beaten to death on Sunday by locals in Katahbari area of Gorchuk in Guwahati. Meanwhile, the teeth and nails of the leopard were also removed after it was killed.

According to the police, six accused have been arrested so far. A probe is underway. More details awaited.

