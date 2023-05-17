Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANMUL_HQ Assam's 'Lady Singham' Junmoni Rabha killed In Road Accident, CBI to probe mishap

Junmoni Rabha, a woman sub-inspector of Assam Police, died when her vehicle collided head-on with a compartment truck in Assam's Nagaon region on early Tuesday, authorities said. The family of the deceased has dubbed her death as 'mysterious' and also demanded a high-level inquiry.

Junmoni Rabha, 30, prominently known as 'Woman Singham' or 'Dabang cop' after Hindi police films, was alone in her private car and not in uniform at the time of incident.

The mishap happened at Sarubhugia village, under Jakhalabandha police headquarters of Kaliabor Sub-Division.

The CID will probe the mishap, other than an extortion case was registered against her hours prior to the accident.

"After getting an intimation at around 2:30 am, a police patrol party reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared her dead," Jakhalabandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pawan Kalita said, as quoted by PTI.

The container truck, bearing the registration number of Uttar Pradesh, was seized by the police, yet the driver escaped from the spot after the mishap, he added.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley arrived at the spot in the first part of the day to assess what was happening.

However, they have no clue why the SI was going alone in her civil clothes with next to no security in her confidential vehicle towards Upper Assam.

Her family likewise communicated ignorance about her development. They suspected foul play and requested a fair probe to figure out the reality behind her death.

Addressing the media, the deceased's mother, Sumitra Rabha, claimed that it was a case of a pre-planned murder “by some unidentified racket".

She, along with Junmoni's aunt Subarna Bodo, spoke to Boss Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to lead an impartial inquiry into the matter and to give justice to the family by punishing the culprits of the "plan fully created" accident.

Bodo further claimed: "On Monday night, a team of higher police officials raided Junmoni's official quarter in Nagaon and seized around Rs 1 lakh. Her mother was also present during the raid."

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said an FIR was enrolled on Monday against the now-dead SI at North Lakhimpur Police headquarters under different segments of the IPC, for example, criminal connivance, dacoity, burglary, endeavor to cause passing, illegitimate constrained and blackmail.

The FIR was enlisted in light of an objection by a lady.

