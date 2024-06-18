Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia shoots himself moments after wife's death

Follow us on Image Source : X/ GPSINGHIPS Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia

In the latest development, Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia shot himself dead inside the ICU on Tuesday after his wife died moments ago.

According to police, Chetia killed himself with his service weapon. He had earlier served as SP of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts. The state DGP also reacted to the tragic incident. In a post on X, he said, “In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Siladitya Chetia, IPS 2009, Secretary Home and Political took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. Entire Assam Police family is in deep grief.” Meanwhile, a team of forensic and CID officials has also been sent to the hospital.

Who was Shiladitya Chetia?

Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia was a 2009 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Before being posted as the state's Home Secretary, he had served as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts and Commandant of the 4th Battalion of Assam Police. Chetia’s father was also a police officer. He is survived by his two sisters. Chetia and his wife had no children. He had lost his mother and mother-in-law in the past few months.

Assam Police expressed grief

Assam Police has expressed grief over the death of Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia. Assam Police wrote on X- Tragic incident, Assam Home and Political Secretary Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 took his own life this evening. He committed suicide minutes after the doctor announced the death of his wife. Police have said that Chetia's wife was suffering from cancer for a long time.

(With PTI inputs)

