Assam: At least seven people were killed while several others were injured in a road accident in Guwahati's Jalukbari area on Sunday night, police officials said.

According to police, the deceased are said to be students.

"As per the preliminary investigation, we have found that the deceased persons are students. The incident took place at Jalukbari area," Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar said.

Further details are awaited.

