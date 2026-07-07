Assam govt invites applications for Internship 2.0; DITEC Director Ashwani Kumar outlines programme focus

Guwahati:

Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Director of the Directorate of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (DITEC), Government of Assam, said the state government has invited applications for Internship 2.0, a four-week Industrial Exposure Programme aimed at giving engineering students a closer understanding of how technology is used in governance.

Highlighting the rationale behind the initiative, Kumar said that as governments across the world increasingly rely on digital technologies to deliver public services, the need for engineers who understand not only technology but also governance has never been greater. While engineering institutions impart strong technical knowledge, opportunities to witness how technology is conceived, implemented, secured, and scaled within government remain limited.

Who all are eligible?

With this objective, DITEC has launched Internship 2.0 for third-year students of Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Electrical Engineering and allied disciplines.

The programme aims to bring young engineers closer to government and provide first-hand exposure to how digital platforms improve the lives of citizens. Government today is one of the largest users of technology, powering welfare delivery, digital identity, public finance, education, healthcare and citizen services. Internship 2.0 has therefore been designed as an immersive exposure programme rather than a conventional classroom internship, Kumar said.

Building on the success of the inaugural batch of 11 students in 2025, the curriculum has been significantly enriched after incorporating participant feedback and emerging technology trends. The objective is not to create specialists in four weeks, but to provide meaningful exposure across multiple domains while inspiring students to pursue lifelong learning.

Participants to gain exposure through Unified Assam Portal

Participants will gain exposure to Digital Governance through the Unified Assam Portal (Sewa Setu), e-District, e-Office, e-Prastuti, District e-Governance Societies and citizen service delivery mechanisms. They will also understand the technology backbone supporting these services, including the State Data Centre, Government Cloud, Cloud Computing, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), networking fundamentals, ASWAN, SWAN, the Assam Right of Way Portal and BSNL's Swadeshi 4G initiative.

Cyber Security forms another important component, covering identity management, encryption, cyber hygiene, incident response and digital trust. Experts from DITEC, NIC, C-DAC, government departments and the private technology sector will share practical insights drawn from real implementation experience. Students will also appreciate the pivotal role played by the National Informatics Centre in India's e-Governance ecosystem.

A distinctive feature of the programme is its exposure to the Aadhaar ecosystem. Students will understand UIDAI's authentication framework, AUA/KUA architecture, Sub-AUA integration, e-KYC, Aadhaar Data Vault, secure APIs and beneficiary verification. Practical examples from schemes such as Orunodoi, Nirman Sakhi, Assam Skill Development Mission, IFMIS, Paddy Procurement at MSP, National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm and Anwesha will demonstrate how digital identity strengthens transparency and targeted delivery.

Students to explore Generative AI, Large Language Models

Artificial Intelligence is the biggest addition in Internship 2.0. Students will explore Generative AI, Large Language Models, Prompt Engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Machine Learning, AI Governance and Responsible AI. Practical exposure to tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, Claude, GitHub Copilot and NotebookLM will help them appreciate AI's growing role in governance and public service.

The programme also introduces Data Analytics with a special focus on Tableau, dashboards, data visualisation and evidence-based decision-making. Emerging technologies including Robotics, Drones, 3D Printing and the Internet of Things will broaden participants' understanding of the future technology landscape and its socio-economic impact.

Career counselling remains an integral part of the programme. Sessions will be conducted by the Director, DITEC, along with senior government officers and experts from academia and industry, covering higher education, emerging careers, entrepreneurship, public technology and innovation.

Learning extends beyond lectures. Students will undertake assignments, case studies, presentations and a final project report while interacting with officers and engineers responsible for implementing Assam's digital ecosystem. Exposure to Government Financial Rules, public financial management, procurement, World Bank-supported projects and externally aided programmes will help them appreciate that successful digital transformation requires both technological excellence and sound financial stewardship.

To ensure meaningful mentoring and close interaction, the programme is conducted for a relatively small cohort aligned with the available mentoring and training infrastructure. Participants are expected to demonstrate curiosity, punctuality, discipline and professionalism. No stipend, remuneration, TA/DA, boarding or lodging facilities will be provided, and selected interns will make their own arrangements. Those who successfully complete the programme, fulfil attendance requirements and submit all assignments and the final project report will receive a Certificate of Completion of Industrial Exposure Training from DITEC.

How to submit application?

Internship 2.0 is an invitation to step inside the world of public technology and understand how engineering can create meaningful impact on society. As India accelerates its digital transformation, the nation will need professionals who combine technical competence with an appreciation of governance, public purpose and citizen-centric innovation.

Applications may be submitted to the Directorate of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (DITEC), Assam Secretariat, Behind I Block (Old CM Block), Dispur, Guwahati–781006, Assam. Email: ditec-asm@gov.in | Telephone: 0361-2510237.