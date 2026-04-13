Assam Government moves Supreme Court against transit bail granted to Pawan Khera

New Delhi:

The Assam government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging a recent order of the Telangana High Court that granted temporary relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera. The state has filed an appeal seeking to overturn the decision that allowed him one week of transit anticipatory bail.

The interim protection was given in connection with a case registered in Assam. The case relates to remarks allegedly made by Khera against Riniki Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Khera had reportedly accused her of holding multiple foreign passports and possessing undisclosed assets abroad.

The Telangana High Court had granted Khera limited protection from arrest for a period of one week. However, the Assam government has contested this relief, arguing against the grant of transit anticipatory bail in the matter.

According to reports, the state has urged the Supreme Court to take up the case urgently. It has requested a hearing before the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, as early as Wednesday.