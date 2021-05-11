Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma allocates portfolios to his ministers - Full List

Image Source : PTI Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi with newly sworn-in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

A day after taking oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his 13 cabinet colleagues. Sarma has kept Home, Personnel, PWD departments himself.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has given the responsibility of Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs ministries.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora will handle Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary departments Bora will also look after the Border Area Development and Assam Accord Implementation departments.

Assam Cabinet - Full List

The ruling BJP alliance is the first non-Congress government in the state to win the elections for the second consecutive term.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with BJP winning 60 while the AGP got nine seats and the UPPL six.

