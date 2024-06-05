Assam floods: Death toll rises to 25, over 10 districts affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Assam: Villagers near a damaged road after heavy rains following the landfall of Cyclone Remal at Singi Mari near Kampur in Nagaon district of Assam.

The flood situation in Assam has worsened due to Cyclone Remal, which has brought intense rainfall, leading to widespread flooding. The death toll has now reached 25, with seven more fatalities reported on Tuesday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that five people drowned in Cachar district, a woman died in Nagaon district, and a child succumbed to urban flooding in Kamrup (Metro) district. The flood has affected over 4.23 lakh people across 10 districts, with 459 villages still underwater. The impacted districts include Cachar, Nagaon, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, and Karbi Anglong West.

Rising river levels and displacement

Continuous rain has caused the water levels of the Brahmaputra, Kopili, and Kushiyara rivers to rise above the danger mark. The flood has severely affected 213,482 people in Nagaon district, 119,090 in Cachar district, 60,451 in Hojai district, and 19,524 in Karimganj district. Over 1.08 lakh people are currently living in 240 relief camps set up by the administration.

Impact on infrastructure and livestock

The floods have also impacted 45,968 animals and caused significant damage to infrastructure, including 24 roads, anganwadi centres, irrigation canals, electric poles, and one breached embankment.

Ongoing rescue operations

Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services, and local administration, with 42 medical teams deployed. In a separate incident, a child died in Guwahati due to rainfall.

Relief efforts continue

The administration continues its efforts to provide relief and rescue operations amidst the challenging flood conditions, aiming to mitigate further loss and damage.

