Assam flood situation deteriorates, nearly 2.26 lakh people affected

With the flood situation further worsened on Saturday, around 2.26 lakh people, including more than 39,000 children were affected in 15 of the 34 Assam districts, officials said on Saturday night.

According to the officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 16,338 hectares crop areas have been inundated and over 512 villages were affected.

The worst affected six districts are Lakhimpur (91,437 people affected), Majuli (47,752), Dhemaji (31,839), Bongaigaon (12,832), Dibrugarh (11,157) and Tinsukia (9,284).

The ASDMA officials said that 62 relief camps were opened to provide shelter to the flood-affected men, women and children.

Many roads, bridges, embankments, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in several districts, the ASDMA bulletin said.

