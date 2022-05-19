Assam flood: Relief worker carries BJP MLA reviewing ground situation on his back to a boat | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A flood-relief worker carries BJP MLA from Assam on his back.

Highlights A BJP MLA was had to be carried by a flood-relief worker on his back to a boat

The MLA was visiting Hojai area in Assam to review the flood situation

Flood has so far affected 6.62 lakh lives in Assam

A video, which had gone viral on social media, showed a flood-relief worker carrying BJP MLA Sibu Misra from Assam's Lumding Assembly, on his back to a boat. Misra was in Assam's Hojai to review the flood situation in the area. Heavy rain and floodwaters continue to wreak havoc in Assam, affecting over six lakh people.

The situation deteriorated on Wednesday with the number of affected increasing to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts and the toll rising to nine with one more person losing his life in Darrang district, an official bulletin said.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that at present 1413 villages are underwater and Nagaon is the worst-hit district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people were affected, it said.

The other affected districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

ASDMA said 46160.43 hectares of crop area have been inundated in the current wave of flood and massive erosion was seen in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Authorities are running 248 relief camps and distribution centers in 14 districts, where 48,304 people, including 6,911 children, have taken refuge. They have distributed 2,264.22 quintals of rice, dal, and salt, 5,977.48 litres of mustard oil, 2,393.84 quintals of cattle feed, and other flood relief items.

Till Tuesday over 4.03 lakh people were affected by the deluge across 26 districts in the state.

Also Read: Assam flood: Death toll reaches 8, over 4 lakh affected; Indian Army launches rescue operations

Latest India News