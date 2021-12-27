Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
Violet Baruah appointed as Assam's first woman IGP

IANS Edited by: IANS
Guwahati Published on: December 27, 2021 23:04 IST
violet baruah first woman dgp assam
Image Source : TWITTER/@VIOLET_BARUAH

Violet Baruah appointed as Assam's first woman IGP

Violet Baruah, an IPS officer, became the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Inspector General in Assam Police, officials said on Monday.

An official of the state Home Department said that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kokrajhar, Baruah, a 2004 batch IPS officer, has been promoted to the rank of IGP.

Baruah, 59, who received the President's Police Medal for distinguished service earlier this year, had served as the Superintendent of Police in four districts -- Morigaon, Goalpara, Cachar, and Barpeta. She was also posted in the CID wing.

"Promoted to the rank of IGP. Feeling blessed to be the first lady IGP in the state of Assam," Baruah tweeted.

Along with Baruah, eight other DIGs of the state police were promoted to the rank of IGP, a government notification said.

