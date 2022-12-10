Assam: Massive fire breaks out at slum colony in Guwahati; many houses, properties worth of lakhs gutted

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam Fire: Many houses, properties worth of lakhs gutted

Assam Fire: A massive fire broke out at a slum colony in Assam's Guwahati on Friday night. According to local authorities, a number of houses and properties worth several lakh of rupees were gutted in the incident which took place in the Fatasil Ambari region.

Further, the local police said that no report of any casualty was reported. According to reports, the incident took place after several cylinders exploded in the slum colony. Following the incident, locals and firefighters brought the situation under control.

The latest fire incident comes just weeks after several houses and shops were gutted in a similar incident in the Lahorijaan area near Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district a on November 23. According to the police, several cylinders had burst in the fire. They said a four-wheeler and three motorcycles were also damaged in the incident. However, no casualties were reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: UP: Fire kills 6 family members, injures 3 in Firozabad; CM condoles loss of lives

Latest India News