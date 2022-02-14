Three of Assam family killed in collision with Nagaland car, situation tense

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sources said that the driver lost control over the car after one of its front tyres burst and the vehicle hit the scooter, killing the trio on the spot.

Highlights 3 members of family died in Assam's Jorhat after being hit by SUV with Nagaland registration.

Angry locals blocked the road and vandalised the vehicle.

Nagaland govt asked people of the state to avoid using the route till the situation normalises.

Three members of a family died in Assam's Jorhat district on Monday after being hit by an SUV with Nagaland registration, police said.

Angry locals blocked the road and vandalised the vehicle, prompting the Nagaland government to issue an advisory asking people of the state to avoid using the route till the situation normalises.

The accident took place in Dhodar Ali area of Mariani as the Mokokchung-bound vehicle coming from Dimapur collided head-on with the scooter on which three people were travelling.

Locals blocked the road and damaged the vehicle, forcing the Nagaland government to ask Mokokchung-bound travellers to "take the Golaghat-Merapani-Champang-Sonowal route to avoid unnecessary harassment in Mariani".

