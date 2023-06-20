Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam: EC releases delimitation proposals, retains number of Lok Sabha, assembly seats

As it released the draft delimitation papers for the northeastern state, the Election Commission proposed keeping the number of assembly seats in Assam at 126 and the number of Lok Sabha constituencies at 14.

The Election Commission (EC) has proposed increasing the number of seats in the assembly that are designated for Scheduled Castes from eight to nine and Scheduled Tribes from 16 to 19.

A total of 19 assembly and two parliamentary seats are proposed to be reserved for STs in the EC delimitation draft, while nine assemblies and one parliamentary seat are proposed for SCs.

The polling organisation suggested increasing the number of assembly seats by one in the autonomous districts of West Karbi Anglong and by three in the autonomous council areas of Bodoland (from 16 to 19).

The EC has kept the ST-reserved parliamentary seats in Diphu and Kokrajhar and held the unreserved parliamentary seat in Lakhimpur.

Dhemaji district will have one open assembly seat, according to the plans. The Barak Valley districts have been proposed for two parliamentary seats. Kaziranga has been given the name of a seat in parliament.

The Election Commission will visit the state the following month and solicit suggestions and objections until July 11.

This year, the Commission went to Assam from March 26 to March 28, where it talked about the state's delimitation process with political parties, public representatives, members of civil society, members of social organizations, members of the public, and state officers like the chief electoral officer, deputy commissioners of all districts, and district election officers.

Altogether, portrayals from 11 ideological groups and 71 different associations were considered.

