Wednesday, February 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Assam: 4.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Sonitpur, Guwahati; no damage reported

Assam: 4.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Sonitpur, Guwahati; no damage reported

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of ten km located on latitude 26.71 degrees north and longitude 92.63 degrees east in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district.

PTI PTI
Guwahati Updated on: February 17, 2021 21:36 IST
earthquake just now,earthquake in assam,assam earthquake,earthquake in guwahati

4.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Assam.

An earthquake measuring 4.7 shook Sonitpur district of Assam and Guwahati at 5.54 pm on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

There is no report of any loss of life or damage reported so far, police said.

People rushed outdoors in fear after the quake.

ALSO READ: 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tajikistan, strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, across north India 

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of ten km located on latitude 26.71 degrees north and longitude 92.63 degrees east in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News