Image Source : TWITTER @HIMANTABISWA Assam COVID-19 count: 10 new cases reported from Dhemaji, Udalguri, Sonitpur; tally rises to 4,319

The total number of coronavirus cases in Assam reached 4,319 after 10 fresh cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the fresh cases, three each were reported from Dhemaji and Udalguri, while two were from Sonitpur and one each from Nagaon and Hojai districts, he said.

The recovery rate in the state has increased to 53 per cent, with the total number of people cured of the disease (2,205) being higher than those still under treatment (2,103), the minister said.

Eight fatalities have been reported in Assam so far while three patients have migrated out of the state, he said.

Meanwhile, the state health department will launch Assam Targeted Surveillance Programme (ATSP) on Wednesday to effectively combat COVID-19, Sarma said.

"We aim to conduct more than 50,000 random tests in a week, focusing on vulnerable areas,” he said.

Under the ATSP, samples of people working in places like truck parking zones, loading and unloading centers, godowns, weighbridges and roadside 'dhaba' will be tested, Sarma said.

Samples of staff members of hotels used as quarantine centres and other frontline personnel like policemen will also be tested, he said.

Family members of those released from quarantine centers will also be covered under the program, he said.

The exercise is expected to be completed by June 27 and deputy commissioners of all districts will ensure availability of adequate facilities, the minister said.

Besides hospitals, the health department has identified several facilities where samples could be tested for free, Sarma said.

Assam is testing around 10,000 samples a day and has so far tested 2,17,088 samples.

