208 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; state tally at 2,681

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam surged to 2,681 after 208 new cases were reported in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Of the total cases, currently, 2,038 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 636 patients have so far recovered from the infection, four have succumbed to the viral disease and three have migrated out of the state.​

Thirty-nine of the fresh cases were reported from Hojai, 24 from Dhubri, 10 from Nagaon, seven from Golaghat, six from Majuli, five from Lakhimpur and one from Dhemaji among others, he said.

He said an "inadvertent error" on June 6 had led to over reporting of 39 cases.

"So net total, after adjustments, today is 208," the Minister tweeted.

The number of cases in the state has nearly doubled in a week from 1,339 on May 31 to 2,681 on June 7.

COVID-19 cases have been reported from all the districts, with Hojai, Dhubri, Kamrup (Metro) and Golaghat leading the tally.

Altogether, 74 travellers have so far tested COVID-19 positive, including 30 air passengers from Kuwait, since flight operations resumed on May 25.

The number of cases in the state has recorded a steep increase since inter-state movement began on May 4.

Sample testing facilities in the state have been increased and the Assam government's aim now was to reduce institutional quarantine, increase home isolation and further ramp up testing, Sarma said.

Assam has so far tested 1,53,326 samples for COVID-19, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its daily bulletin.

