Coronavirus cases in Assam surge past 2,400; death toll at 4

The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,400-mark in Assam after the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 230 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,473 Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total cases, currently, 1,878 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 588 patients have so far recovered from the infection, four patients have died and three others have migrated out to other states.

Seventy six people tested COVID-19 positive late Saturday night, 73 in the evening and another 81 were detected during the day, the minister said.

Of the 76, 23 are from Dhubri, 22 from Darrang, 12 from Kamrup (Metro), seven from Dibrugarh, five from Barpeta, three from Dhemaji and two each from Sonitpur and Bongaigaon.

Among the 73 cases, there are four air travellers and the others include 21 from Dhubri, 12 from Dima Hasao, six from Goalpara, five each from Hailakandi and Kamrup, four each from West Karbi Anglong and Golaghat, three from Dhemaji, two from Cachar and one each from Rangapara, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Charaideo, Karimganj, Sivasagar and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital.

The 81 positive cases detected during the day also include four air travellers, along with 40 cases from Hojai, nine from Dhemaji, seven each from Barpeta and Nagaon, four from Biswanath, three from Sonitpur, two each from Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia and one each from Morigaon, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur.

Altogether, 74 travellers have so far tested COVID-19 positive, including 30 air travellers from Kuwait, since flight operations resumed since May 25.

Meanwhile, 79 more patients were discharged on Saturday after they tested negative for COVID-19 twice, taking the number of total cured patients to 588.

The discharged patients include 23 from Kalapahar Hospital, 10 each from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital and Nagaon District Hospital, eight from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, seven each from Jorhat and Tezpur Medical Colleges and Hospitals, five from Nalbari District Hospital, four from Karimganj District Hospital, three from Silchar Medical College and Hospital and two from Diphu Medical College.

Meanwhile, the minister visited the Sivasagar Civil Hospital on Saturday to evaluate ongoing operations, future preparedness and seek inputs from doctors and medical staff, he said.

He also visited the quarantine centre in Mohbandha, Jorhat to inspect the facilities there and later visited Hojai, the district with the highest number of positive cases, to ensure best containment and treatment facilities.

The number of cases in the state has recorded a steep increase since inter-state movement began on May 4 with more than 2000 COVID-19 positive cases detected since then.

Sample testing facilities in the state has increased and the Assam government's aim was now for reduced institutional quarantine, increased home quarantine and further increase in testing during June.

Assam has so far tested 1,33,029 samples for COVID-19 in seven laboratories of Assam, and some outsourced laboratories, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its daily bulletin.

