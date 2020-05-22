Image Source : PTI 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; tally rises to 222

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam surged to 222 after twelve new cases were reported on Friday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total cases, currently, 161 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 54 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while four patients have died due to the deadly disease. Besides, three more have migrated to other states, the minister informed.

"Alert ~ Six persons from Tezpur quarantine centre are found #COVID19 +. All of them belong to Sonitpur district," Sarma said.

All the new COVID-19 patients were already lodged at three quarantine centres in Tezpur, Jorhat and Silchar, he said in a series of tweets.

He said two people from Silchar quarantine centre, one each from Cachar and Hailakandi districts, tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides, two more people from Sivasagar districts and staying at Jorhat quarantine centre were also found positive for the deadly virus, Sarma said.

In another tweet, he said, "Two persons at Zonal Quarantine Centre at Tezpur Univ test #COVID19 +. 1 each from Dhakuakhana & Udalguri."

During the day, Sarma inaugurated an intensive care unit (ICU) dedicated for COVID-19 patients at Nagaon Civil Hospital.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has set up five zonal screening camps, besides those already existing at the district headquarters and local levels.

Kokrajhar has a zonal screening camp for lower Assam districts, Tezpur for north Assam districts, Jorhat for Upper Assam districts, Guwahati for Central Assam districts and Silchar for Barak Valley districts.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage