Assam continues to reel under severe floods; death count reaches 37, over 3.9 lakh people affected

The overall flood situation in Assam remained unchanged, although there was a slight decrease in the number of affected people, according to an official bulletin released on Friday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that one person died in the Khairabari revenue circle in Udalguri district, bringing the total death toll from this year's floods, landslides, and storms to 37.

More than 3.9 lakh people affected

Another person was reported missing from Sarthebari revenue circle of Barpeta district. Altogether 3,90,491 people remained affected in Kamrup, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Udalguri, Hojai, Dhubri, Barpeta, Biswanath, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Karimganj, South Salmara, Goalpara, Darrang, Bajali, Nagaon, Cachar and Kamrup Metropolitan districts. The number of people affected by the deluge was 4,09,300 in 19 districts on Thursday. Karimganj remained the worst-hit district where 2,40,477 people are reeling under flood waters, followed by Darrang with 61,389 affected population.

Several rivers flowing above danger level

A total of 50 revenue circles and 1,325 villages remained inundated, the ASDMA bulletin said. The major rivers flowing above the danger level are Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj. A crop area of 4,347.86 hectares was also still under flood waters in the state. As many as 120 relief camps are currently functioning, sheltering 15,160 people. Another 125 relief distribution centres are also operational.

Animals affected in large numbers

More than 4,21,710 animals, including poultry, have been affected, though there are no reports of any animal being washed away. At least 63 people and nine animals were evacuated by 17 boats since Thursday, with multiple agencies like NDRF, SDRF, local administration and people pressed into rescue and relief operations. Houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges, embankments and other infrastructure have been affected or damaged in different districts, the bulletin said. The Changchaki-Kawaimari connecting road has submerged and several portions of the embankment have washed away, officials said.

