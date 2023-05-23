Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
'As promised...': Assam CM to distribute 44,703 appointment letters of govt jobs on this date

Assam government jobs: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government had promised to provide 1 lakh government jobs, and now the government is ready to give jobs to 44,703 qualified candidates.

Guwahati Updated on: May 23, 2023 20:58 IST
Assam CM announced the good news for the qualified 44,703
Image Source : PTI Assam CM announced the good news for the qualified 44,703 candidates.

Assam government jobs: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that to fulfill his government's commitment to provide 1 lakh government jobs, he will distribute appointment letters to 44,703 successful candidates on May 25 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati.

"The state government has organised a program at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati to distribute the appointment letters where Union HM Amit Shah will present," said Sarma.

Meanwhile, Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University on the same day. 

Tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

Bharatiya Janta Party retained power in the Assam Assembly elections held in 2021 under the leadership of then chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his Cabinet colleague Sarma. The ruling party had promised to provide government jobs to youths and the overall development of the northeast states.

