Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dismisses opposition to delimitation exercise says 'no problem with draft'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the state's delimitation process of constituencies on Sunday, for which a draft proposal was published last week, was flawless.

He insisted that the only people who opposed the draft proposal were those who were either facing electoral defeat or did not comprehend the procedure.

"We are a secular nation where constituencies are determined by keeping everyone's well-being in mind. Reservation is done based on population figure of a specific community," he said, talking to reporters on sidelines of a programme here.

He stated that the process of redrawing Assamese assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies had "no problem."

Sarma asserted, "Only certain people who are staring at imminent electoral defeat are making noise against it."

Refuting claims that communities such as Rabhas, Morans, Mottocks and Ahoms are unhappy with the draft, the CM said, "They all are rejoicing, in fact. I had been to Lakhimpur and Dhemaji (with sizeable tribal population) and I didn't hear anything. I am the chief minister, I would have heard had there been anything.”

The Election Commission proposed keeping Assam's 126 assembly seats and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the draft delimitation document that was released on June 20.

In addition, the commission intends to alter the geographical boundaries of most constituencies, both for the assembly and the Lok Sabha, as well as to eliminate some seats and add a few more.

Opposition parties and allies of the BJP-led coalition government staged protests in the state as a result.

Naming the draft delimitation proposition an endeavor by the BJP to captivate electors on strict lines ignoring the opinion of individuals, resistance groups have chosen to introduce the "complaints" of residents before the EC.

