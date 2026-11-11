Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma backs Jenny in decades-old paternity dispute with Congress' Harak Singh Rawat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his support to Indira Devi, also known as Jenny, in her decades-old paternity dispute involving Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat. Calling the alleged treatment she faced "extremely wrong and reprehensible", Sarma said he had met her and would stand by her in her fight for justice.

Jenny has been seeking a fresh DNA test to establish the paternity of her son and secure his legal right to his father's name. The controversy, which first came to light in 2003, has resurfaced following her recent allegations against Rawat and her renewed demand for action.

Himanta Biswa Sarma assures Jenny of support

In a post on X, Sarma said he had met Jenny, who is a resident of Assam, and expressed solidarity with her.

"Yesterday I met Jenny, a resident of Assam. What a man named Harak Singh Rawat from Uttarakhand did to her is extremely wrong and reprehensible. No one should have to suffer the kind of cruelty she endured. I stand firmly with her in this fight for justice," he wrote.

Jenny has maintained that her son should receive legal recognition of his paternity. She has also demanded punishment for the alleged sexual assault.

What is the Jenny episode?

The dispute dates back to 2003, when Jenny gave birth to a child at a government hospital in Dehradun in June that year. She claimed that Rawat was the child's father, triggering a political controversy in Uttarakhand.

The then Chief Minister N.D. Tiwari ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter. A DNA test conducted by the agency found that the child's DNA did not match Rawat's, following which the leader received a clean chit.

However, Jenny has now renewed her demand for a DNA test and has spoken about the circumstances in which she claims she came into contact with Rawat.

Jenny alleges she was taken to Rawat's residence at 16

In a conversation with ANI on Saturday, November 7, Jenny alleged that she was working at an STD booth in Dehradun in 2002 when a party worker took her to Rawat's residence in Yamuna Colony. She claimed she was 16 at the time and stayed at the house for around one and a half to two months.

Describing what she said happened, Jenny alleged, "This is from back in 2002. In 2002, in Yamuna Colony, I used to work at an STD booth. From that STD booth, one of his party workers took me to Harak Singh Rawat's house in Yamuna Colony. I stayed there for about one and a half to two months. When I went there, I was only 16 years old. Harak Singh Rawat said, 'Where to send her... leave her here at my house.' So I stayed there, in his house."

She further alleged that she became pregnant and was subsequently sent to a Nari Niketan, or women's shelter, where she was kept among people with mental health conditions. According to her, this was done under the pretext of providing her with hostel accommodation.

"After I became pregnant, in the name of a hostel, they put me among mentally unstable people in a Nari Niketan. An inquiry can be conducted to verify whether I was kept among mentally unstable people or not, alright?" she said.

Jenny seeks punishment and father's name for her son

Jenny has said her demands are centred on justice for herself and recognition of her son's rights. She wants action over the alleged sexual assault and a formal acknowledgement of her son's paternity.

"My only demand is that, for the rape committed against me, he must be punished. Second, my son must get his father's name. Whatever the truth is, he hasn't received it yet. So I want those rights for my son," she said.

Rawat had earlier received a clean chit after the CBI's DNA test found no match between him and the child. Jenny's renewed demand for testing comes decades after the original controversy.

(With inputs from ANI)

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