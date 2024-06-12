Assam announces monthly stipend for girls pursuing higher education to curb child marriage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: With an aim to prevent child marriages in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that his government would provide a monthly stipend to all girl students from Class 11 to post-graduation over the next five years.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the scheme, 'Nijut Moina', was approved by the cabinet, which estimated that Rs 1,500 crore would be required in five years to give the incentives to around 10 lakh girls. "Assam government has announced today a unique scheme to fight against the early marriage of girl students, and also to inspire them to continue their education upto the post-graduate level," CM Sarma said.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina (MMNM) Scheme, the girl students who are admitted to the Higher Secondary level will get a monthly scholarship in their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method.

Who will get benefit of 'Nijut Moina' scheme?

The Chief Minister said this amount will be transferred to the girls' accounts on the 11th of every month and the burden on the parents will be reduced to a large extent and they will be able to send their daughters to college and university.

He said that all girls studying in classes 11 and 12 will get Rs 1,000 every month, it will be Rs 1,250 for degree students and Rs 2,500 for girls doing post-graduation.

"Under this scheme, a girl student who joins in Higher Secondary, 1st and 2nd year that is class 11th and 12th, will get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 from the government. The girl students who will get themselves admitted in degree courses and graduation courses will get Rs 1,250 per month from the government. Those who are pursuing post-graduation will get Rs 2,500 per month from the state govt. Through this scheme, we want to prevent child marriage in Assam and take the responsibility of girls' education on the shoulders of the government. This amount will be received by the students on the 11th of every month and the burden on the parents will be reduced to a large extent and they will be able to send their daughters to college and university," he said.

"A married girl will not get the benefit. The only exception will be those married girls who are enrolled in PG courses, they will also benefit," he added.

Sarma said that the only aim of this scheme is to delay the marriage of a girl so that she can be financially independent and start earning for herself and her family. "The scheme will increase the gross enrollment ratio of girls substantially," he asserted.

"Except for daughters of ministers, MLAs and MPs, and those students studying in private colleges, all girls irrespective of their financial background will be included in the scheme. In June and July, during summer vacation, no money will be given. The stipend will be deposited to the bank accounts of the students for 10 months in a year," he added.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: 'Assam ministry reshuffle to take place by August 15', says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Read: Assam: Sonowal's Dibrugarh constituency receives highest NOTA votes | Checklist