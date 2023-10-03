Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
  4. Assam child marriage crackdown: 'Over 800 arrested in second phase,' says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam child marriage crackdown: 'Over 800 arrested in second phase,' says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that at least 800 people were arrested in the second round of the child marriage crackdown in the state. Several thousand people had been arrested in the first round of the crackdown.

More thaN 800 people have been arrested this time.
Image Source : FILE More thaN 800 people have been arrested this time.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that more than 800 people have been arrested in the second phase of a state-wide crackdown related to child marriages in the state. 

Taking to social media platform X he wrote, "In a massive crackdown against child marriage, Assam Police has arrested over 800 accused persons in a special operation, which began in the early hours of dawn."

In the first round, thousands of people were held across the state. He said the number of arrests in cases related to the social menace is likely to rise as the operation is still underway.

On September 11, Sarma told the Assam Assembly that a total of 3,907 people were arrested in cases related to child marriages in the last five years, of whom 3,319 are facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

