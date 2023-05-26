Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Aap Ki Adalat today at 10 PM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himanta Biswa Sarma in Aap Ki Adalat

Himanta Biswa Sarma in Aap Ki Adalat: Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will be Rajat Sharma's next guest in the country's popular show- 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Himanta Biswa Sarma is one of the fiery leaders of BJP. Himanta Biswa Sarma remains in news for his statements. Sarma is the fifth time MLA from the Jalukbari assembly constituency in Assam. He was the health minister of assam during Sonowal government. In 2015, he left Congress over differences and joined BJP.

On India TV's special show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Sarma will be seen answering questions asked by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma. The new episode of Aap Ki Adalat will be aired on India TV on Saturday at 10 pm.

'You sat on BJP's lap to become CM?'

Sharma asked him that people say that Rahul Gandhi has become very wise after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has really he changed? You remained in the Congress for 22 years, became a leader because of the Congress. And later, you went to the Bharatiya Janta Party and sat in the BJP's lap to become the chief minister? What problem do you have with Rahul Gandhi, it is not disrespect when you say give proof that who is your father? You offered 10-10 crores to the MLAs to topple the government in Jharkhand? Himanta Biswa Sarma franqly answered Sharma's questions in Aap Ki Adalat.

