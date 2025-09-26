Counting of votes for the fifth general elections of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is underway amid tight security on Friday (September 26). Kokrajhar district has 12 constituencies out of a total of 40 seats in the BTC. A total of 100 candidates contested elections in these 12 constituencies. Of these, 43 candidates contested from the Kokrajhar sub-division, 48 from the Gossaigaon sub-division, and one from Parbatjhora. A total of 316 candidates contested the elections this time, across five districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur, under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).The polling for the BTC elections took place on September 22 (Monday). Pramod Boro, the President of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), is the current Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), where his party faces competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has held several election campaign rallies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the run-up to the elections.As the BJP released its manifesto, CM Sarma said, "This election will ensure a new journey in the Bodoland Territorial Region. BJP has released the Sankalp Patra for the BTC election. We will implement all schemes in the BTR region. Five lakh women of BTR will be included in the Assam Orunodoi Scheme, the Mahila Udyamita Scheme, and girl students of BTR will get benefits under the Nijut Moina Scheme. BJP will work to provide constitutional safeguards and land rights to the people of BTR."
11:28 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
BTC Election Results: BJP takes early lead in one seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead in the Mudaibari constituency.
11:22 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
BPF takes early lead in Bodoland Territorial Council Election 2025
According to the state media, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is leading in four constituencies, including Srirampur, Dwhwnsri, Jamduar and Nonwi Serfang.
11:17 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
BTC election: From Banendra Mushahary to Kabita Basumatary, list of some prominent BJP candidates
Banendra Mushahary (Parbatjhora), Derhasar Narzary (Goreswar), Sanjit Tanti (Nonwi Serfang), Minon Mushahary (Bhairabkunda), Dipak Mour (Pasnwi Serfang), Ranen Narzary (Suklai Serfang), Ridip Kumar Deka (Mushalpur), Chakradhar Das (Salbari), Ajoy Kumar Ray (Thuribari) and Kabita Basumatary (Salaikati) are some of the candidates of the BJP contesting the BTC polls.
11:12 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
BJP-AGP alliance contesting BTC elections jointly
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are contesting the BTC elections together, with the saffron party contesting 30 seats while leaving the two seats for the AGP.
11:04 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
Who are the United People's Party Liberal candidates contesting Bodoland Territorial Council Election?
Pramod Boro (Goibari), Gobinda Basumatary (Bhairabkunda), Prosen Brahma (Parbatjhora), Khampa Borgoyari (Debargaon), Phanin Boro (Sobaijhar), Jay Mushahary (Salbari), Ram Karan Gaur (Pasnwi Serfang), Pradip Narzary (Suklai Serfang) and Mohammad Ranju Ahmed (Thuribari) are some of the candidates of the UPPL contesting the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
10:59 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
Bodoland Territorial Council election: Pramod Boro-led United People's Party Liberal and Hagrama Mohilary's Bodoland People's Front contested all 40 seats each
In the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council election, the Pramod Boro-led United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Hagrama Mohilary's Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested all 40 seats each, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to fight 30 seats. The Congress also declared candidates for all 40 seats. Heera Saraniya's Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) fought 11 seats.
10:55 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
This election will ensure new journey in Bodoland Territorial Region: Assam CM Himanta Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has held several election campaign rallies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the run-up to the elections.
10:55 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
Counting of votes for general election of Bodoland Territorial Council underway | Video
10:47 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
Counting of votes going on smoothly in Assam: Kokrajhar District Commissioner Masanda Pertin
10:39 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
BJP, UPPL jointly formed Bodoland Territorial Council govt in last elections
In the previous BTC elections, the BJP and the UPPL had jointly formed the Bodoland Territorial Council government. The Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Party (BPF), Congress, and other regional parties also contested this election. Of the total 40 council constituencies, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), five for non-STs, and the remaining five are unreserved. The BTC constituencies include 26.58 lakh voters. According to the Assam State Election Commission, there are 3,279 polling stations across the 40 constituencies.
10:34 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
Voting for BTC elections took place on September 22 in Assam
The polling for the BTC elections took place on September 22 (Monday).
10:33 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
316 candidates contested elections across 5 districts in Assam
A total of 316 candidates contested the elections this time, across five districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur, under the Bodoland Territorial Region.
10:32 AM (IST)Sep 26, 2025
Vote Counting for 5th general elections of BTC underway amid tight security
Counting of votes for the fifth general elections of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is underway amid tight security.
