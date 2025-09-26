Live Assam Bodoland Territorial Council Election Results: BPF takes early lead in 4 seats of BTC, BJP in one Assam Bodoland Territorial Council Election result: The polling for the BTC elections took place on September 22. Pramod Boro, the President of the United People's Party Liberal, is the current Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council, where his party faces competition from BJP.

Guwahati:

Counting of votes for the fifth general elections of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is underway amid tight security on Friday (September 26). Kokrajhar district has 12 constituencies out of a total of 40 seats in the BTC. A total of 100 candidates contested elections in these 12 constituencies. Of these, 43 candidates contested from the Kokrajhar sub-division, 48 from the Gossaigaon sub-division, and one from Parbatjhora. A total of 316 candidates contested the elections this time, across five districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur, under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).The polling for the BTC elections took place on September 22 (Monday). Pramod Boro, the President of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), is the current Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), where his party faces competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has held several election campaign rallies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the run-up to the elections.As the BJP released its manifesto, CM Sarma said, "This election will ensure a new journey in the Bodoland Territorial Region. BJP has released the Sankalp Patra for the BTC election. We will implement all schemes in the BTR region. Five lakh women of BTR will be included in the Assam Orunodoi Scheme, the Mahila Udyamita Scheme, and girl students of BTR will get benefits under the Nijut Moina Scheme. BJP will work to provide constitutional safeguards and land rights to the people of BTR."