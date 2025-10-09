Assam BJP leader Rajen Gohain, 17 other members resign from party: Know the reason behind this move Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain has quit the party, accusing it of betraying Assam's indigenous people. Along with him, 17 other BJP members from Upper and Central Assam also resigned, signalling growing unrest within the party's state unit.

Guwahati:

In a significant political development in Assam, former Union minister and four-time BJP MP Rajen Gohain has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Along with him, 17 other members of the party, mostly from Upper and Central Assam also tendered their resignations on Thursday, officials confirmed. Gohain, who represented Nagaon parliamentary constituency for four consecutive terms from 1999 to 2019, submitted his resignation letter to state BJP president Dilip Saikia, stepping down from all party posts and primary membership with immediate effect.

Speaking to the media, Gohain stated that his decision stemmed from the party's failure to live up to its commitments towards the people of Assam. "The party had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Assam and betrayed the indigenous communities by allowing outsiders to settle in the state," he said. The former MP had served as the Union Minister of State for Railways between 2016 and 2019. His departure marks a setback for the BJP's organisational base in Central Assam, particularly at a time when political equations are shifting ahead of the upcoming elections.

Mass resignation reflects growing discontent

The 17 BJP members who resigned alongside Gohain submitted their letters to Dilip Saikia as well, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Most of them are known to be long-time workers from the Upper and Central Assam regions, which have been politically sensitive over issues of identity and migration. Observers believe that the series of resignations could be an early sign of dissatisfaction within sections of the party's state unit, especially among leaders who feel that local issues and indigenous sentiments are being sidelined.

