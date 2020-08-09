Image Source : TWITTER/@KANIMOZHIDMK Asked if I was Indian for not knowing hindi at airport: DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer had asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English. Taking to Twitter, The Tuticorin MP shared her unpleasant experience at the airport. "Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am anIndian,' when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition," Kanimozhi who is also the DMK's women's wing secretary said.

Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if “I am an Indian” when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi.#hindiimposition — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 9, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI on the incident, Kanimozhi said, "just because you don't belong to one religion or don't speak a particular language doesn't make you less of an Indian. I think the greatness of this country is the acceptance of its diversity and inclusiveness. Somewhere we are losing that."

"When I landed here officers met me and they apologised about what happened. They have promised to start an inquiry and take action. I thank them for that," she added.

The CISF later issued an apology to the MP on Twitter and sought details of the incident to initiate appropriate action into the matter. The CISF has ordered an Enquiry into the matter. It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language," they tweeted.

