Asiya Andrabi, Kashmiri separatist leader, gets life term by Delhi court in UAPA case

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh after hearing arguments on the punishment.

Two co-accused in the case, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were also sentenced. The court awarded them 30 years in prison for their roles in the same matter.

The three women had earlier been found guilty on January 14 under several provisions of the UAPA. These included Section 20, which deals with membership of a terrorist organisation, Section 38 related to association with such groups, and Section 39 concerning support to terrorist organisations.

Apart from UAPA charges, the court also convicted them under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. These included offences linked to promoting enmity between groups, making statements harmful to national unity, criminal conspiracy, and actions against the State.

During the sentencing stage, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) argued for the strictest punishment for Andrabi. The agency stated that her actions amounted to waging war against the country and emphasised the need for a strong message against activities threatening national security.

Who is Asiya Andrabi?

Asiya Andrabi is a prominent separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, India. She founded and heads Dukhtaran-e-Millat, a women’s organisation advocating for Kashmir’s secession from India and its merger with Pakistan. Known for her hardline Islamist views, she has supported the imposition of Sharia law and has been critical of Indian governance.

Andrabi has been arrested multiple times on charges including sedition and anti-national activities. In 2018, India’s National Investigation Agency arrested her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged terror-related offenses.