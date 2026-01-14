Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, two others convicted in UAPA case by Delhi court Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh convicted Andrabi under Sections 18, punishment for conspiracy, and 38, offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation, of the UAPA.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran e Millat chief Asiya Andrabi under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, holding her guilty of conspiracy and terror-related offences.

Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh convicted Andrabi under Sections 18, punishment for conspiracy, and 38, offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation, of the UAPA. The court said the sentence would be pronounced on January 17.

The National Investigation Agency charged Andrabi with waging war against India through alleged hate speeches, criminal conspiracy and activities falling under the anti terror law. Two of her associates were also named in the case.

The prosecution said Andrabi and her associates mobilised support for separatist causes and maintained links with proscribed organisations, actions that amounted to offences under the UAPA.

After examining the evidence on record, the trial court upheld the charges and ordered her conviction.

Andrabi founded the all women separatist group Dukhtaran e Millat in 1987. She was arrested in April 2018 as part of a wider crackdown on separatist networks in Jammu and Kashmir. The organisation was later banned under the UAPA.

The conviction followed a prolonged trial in which the NIA argued that Andrabi played a key role in promoting secessionist ideology and sustaining terror linked activities through speeches, meetings and organisational work.

With the verdict delivered, the court will hear arguments on sentencing later this week before deciding the punishment under the relevant provisions of the UAPA.