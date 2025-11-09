ASI restricts entry of visitors to 'Nata Mandap' of Konark Sun Temple: Here's why The Konark Sun Temple was built by King Narasingha Deva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty about 1250. Dedicated to the Sun god Surya, it reflects the pinnacle of Kalingan architecture and artistic excellence.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has prohibited tourists from entering the 'Nata Mandap' of the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha's Puri district. According to a directive issued on Saturday, visitors will no longer be permitted to climb the 'Nata Mandap' of the 13th-century temple or touch the sculpted stone artworks.

Security personnel have been deployed at the site to ensure strict compliance with the new order.

Why tourists are barred from entering 'Nata Mandap'?

Justifying the decision, ASI Superintendent Archaeologist DB Gadnayak said the restriction was imposed following multiple incidents of tourists falling from the Nata Mandap while taking selfies or pictures due to carelessness, resulting in serious injuries.

He further noted that some visitors were seen touching and scratching the monument's stone surface, causing damage to the ancient structure. "Therefore, for the preservation of the monument and the safety of tourists, the entry of visitors to the Nata Mandap has been restricted," Gadnayak said.

The temple attracts thousands of tourists from different parts of India and also foreigners daily.

Konark Sun Temple: UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Konark Sun Temple was built by King Narasingha Deva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty about 1250. Dedicated to the Sun god Surya, it reflects the pinnacle of Kalingan architecture and artistic excellence. The temple has the appearance of a 100-foot (30 m) high chariot with immense wheels and horses, all carved from stone.

The Konark Sun Temple was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984.

