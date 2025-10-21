Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects arrangements at New Delhi Station ahead of Chhath Puja rush | Video Indian Railways is operating at full strength to ensure passengers' smooth and comfortable travel during the festive rush.

New Delhi:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of New Delhi railway station ahead of the Chhath Puja to review the arrangements and preparations. The visit was aimed at ensuring that the station's facilities, safety measures, and passenger services are fully prepared to handle the anticipated surge in travellers during the festival period.

He visited the War Room at the Railway Board and took stock of passenger movement during the festive season. He appreciated the staff for working round the clock and extended his best wishes to them during Diwali.

Over 1 crore passengers travelled on special trains

Vaishnaw said, "I spoke with several passengers. They have expressed satisfaction with the arrangements here. The team is working really hard. Over 1 crore passengers have travelled on the special trains so far. In the Delhi area, on average, 4.25 lakh passengers are travelling every day...Medical services are good."

Indian Railways arrangements for festive surge

According to the officials, Indian Railways has made extensive arrangements to cater to the passenger demand surge during the festive season. To ensure smooth travel during Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, the Railways is operating 12,011 special trains, a significant increase from 7,724 trains operated during the same period last year.

The Railways is operating at full strength to ensure passengers' smooth and comfortable travel during the festive rush. In addition to regular train services, the Railways successfully operated 3,960 special trains between 1 October and 19 October 2025 to meet the increased travel demand during the festive period.

To cater to the expected surge in passenger traffic for Diwali and Chhath, Indian Railways plans to operate around 8,000 more special trains in the coming days.

These special trains are being run across all zones of Indian Railways, with Northern Railway (1919 trains), Central Railway (1998 trains), and Western Railway (1501 trains) operating the highest numbers. Other zones, including East Central Railway (1217) and North Western Railway (1217), have also deployed additional services to meet regional travel requirements, a release stated.

Between October 1 and October 19, 2025, more than one crore passengers have already been facilitated by these special services. The management of passenger movement has been streamlined across stations, with the provision of dedicated holding areas, additional ticket counters, potable water facilities, and clean washrooms to ensure a comfortable travel experience.

In the New Delhi area -- encompassing New Delhi, Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Shakur Basti stations -- a total of 15.17 lakh passengers travelled during 16th to 19th October 2025, as compared to 13.66 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of 1.51 lakh passengers.