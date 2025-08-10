Ashwani Kumar, Director DITEC, appeals for equal respect and safety for women in every office Ashwani Kumar has pledged to foster an office environment where women feel secure, respected, and free to speak without fear.

Guwahati:

Blending the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with workplace reform, Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Director of the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (DITEC), Government of Assam, has pledged to foster an office environment where women feel secure, respected, and free to speak without fear.

During this year's celebrations at DITEC, eleven women colleagues tied Rakhis on Kumar's wrist. While the gesture reflected cultural tradition, Kumar used the moment to reaffirm his commitment to dismantling workplace cultures that tolerate intimidation, harassment, or disrespect.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Women colleagues tied Rakhis on Ashwani Kumar's wrist.

Citing a 2023 national survey showing that over half of working women in India have faced harassment or bullying, Kumar said such conduct persists not because it is inevitable, but because it is allowed to go unchallenged. Silence, he stressed, enables abuse, and leaders must set the example by confronting it.

He acknowledged a harsh reality, even in some government offices, including those led by senior bureaucrats, subordinates are spoken to without basic courtesy, and female colleagues are sometimes addressed in derogatory terms. Such behaviour, if ignored, risks becoming part of the workplace culture, eroding trust and damaging morale.

Kumar’s vision goes beyond compliance, advocating that offices be "second homes" where discipline is balanced with empathy, and productivity never comes at the cost of dignity. He believes leadership should inspire loyalty through fairness, not fear.

The Raksha Bandhan gesture, he emphasised, was not symbolic but a starting point for a zero-tolerance approach to exploitation. His aim is to ensure that respect, safety, and equality are daily realities, not festival day sentiments.

Colleagues welcomed the initiative, saying that visible commitments from leaders can set the tone for an inclusive, harassment free workplace. Observers note that Kumar's move blends tradition with progressive values, signalling that true workplace reform begins with personal accountability.

Written by: Ashwani Kumar, IAS officer, Director DITEC, Dept of IT, Government of Assam