Ashok Khemka, IAS officer transferred 57 times in 34 years, retires today | A look at his long career

Chandigarh:

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ashok Khemka, best known for his reputation as an upright bureaucrat and his unusually high number of transfers, is retiring from service on Wednesday after nearly 34 years in the Haryana government. The 1991-batch officer, last posted as Additional Chief Secretary in the Transport Department, has held 57 different postings over his career.

Khemka became a household name in 2012 when, as Director-General of Land Consolidation and Land Records, he cancelled the mutation of a Gurugram land transaction involving senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra. The move brought him praise from anti-corruption activists but also triggered political backlash and transfers that would become a pattern for the rest of his service.

Transferred every six months on average

In his three-decade-long career, Khemka has been transferred an average of once every six months. Many of his postings were to departments considered low-profile or inconsequential, including four stints in the state Archives Department, three of which came under the BJP-led government in Haryana. He returned to the Transport Department in December 2024, nearly 10 years after being abruptly removed from the same department during the first term of the Manohar Lal Khattar government. At that time, he had served only four months before being shunted out.

Repeated offers to take on corruption head-on

In 2023, Khemka made headlines again when he wrote to then Chief Minister Khattar, offering to head the vigilance department in a final attempt to "root out corruption". In his letter dated January 23, 2023, he wrote, “Towards the end of my service career, I offer my services to head the vigilance department… If given an opportunity, I assure you there would be a real war against corruption and no one, however high and mighty, will be spared.” He also criticised the "lopsided distribution of work" in the bureaucracy, pointing out that while some officers were overburdened with multiple departments, others — like him — were left with minimal responsibilities.

Qualified but sidelined

Born in Kolkata on April 30, 1965, Khemka completed his BTech in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1988. He later earned a PhD in Computer Science from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), followed by an MBA with a specialisation in Finance and a law degree from Panjab University, all while in service.

Despite his academic and professional credentials, Khemka was overlooked for central government postings. In 2022, after some of his batchmates were promoted to Secretary-level positions in the Government of India, Khemka expressed his dismay in a tweet: “Congratulations to my batchmates newly appointed as Secretaries to GOI! While this is an occasion for merry, it brings equal measure of despondency for one's own self having been left behind.” He added, “Straight trees are always cut first. No regrets. With renewed resolve, I shall persist.”

Legacy of persistence and public service

In recent years, Khemka’s career came to symbolise the personal cost of standing up to political and bureaucratic pressures. Known for resisting corrupt practices and red-flagging irregularities, he has consistently spoken out against what he viewed as systemic inefficiencies and a lack of accountability within the administration.

Though often denied influential postings, Khemka leaves behind a legacy of courage and conviction — one that many see as rare in public service. His retirement marks the end of an era for Haryana’s bureaucracy, though the questions he raised about governance, transparency, and bureaucratic freedom remain relevant.

