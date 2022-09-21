Ashok Gehlot wishes to retain Rajasthan CM's post even if elected as Congress President: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot at 10, Janpath in New Delhi

Congress President election: As the Congress party holds discussions to elect its new President, sources say that Ashok Gehlot, who may contest for party's top position, wants to hold both the posts which is to continue as Rajasthan Chief Minister for now and also the party President if elected.

Sources suggest that Ashok Gehlot wishes to continue as Rajasthan Chief Minister till he presents the next budget in the state assembly.

If he presents the upcoming budget of the Rajasthan assembly then it will be his 10th one.

Ashok Gehlot may file his nomination for Congress president on the 27th or 28th.

Sources also suggest that Sachin Pilot wants Ashok Gehlot to put in his papers as Chief Minister before he becomes the president of the party, as once he becomes the chief, it will be difficult to persuade him to do something against his wish.

Also, there is an argument that Gandhis can't afford to displease Gehlot much if they wish to put up him as their candidate.

