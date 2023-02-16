Will it be the end of road for Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan CM at Congress session in Raipur?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party leader Sachin Pilot and the party state President Govind Singh Dotasra

Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: The political tug-of-war between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan for a long time seems to be moving towards an end. According to Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa there is going to be a change of power in Rajasthan after the Congress session in Raipur where decision on Chief Ministership may be taken.

On Thursday, Bairwa was called by Sachin Pilot to his residence. Bairwa after meeting Pilot said, "Sachin Pilot is a star. The high command will take a decision on top post but we want Sachin Pilot to become the next CM." CM Ashok Gehlot is like a fixed deposit while Sachin Pilot is working capital, he said.

Sachin Pilot has been staying in Delhi for the last 5 days and has also met supporting MLAs. Yesterday some MLAs also had a meeting in Jaipur in which leaders like Lal Bairwa, Indraraj Gurjar, Mukesh Bhakar, Harishmina were also present.

Sushil Asopa, a senior Congress leader, also tweeted and said that Pilot was removed from two posts without giving notice, but action has not been taken on three leaders on the resignation case in September.

According to the information, Sachin Pilot is going to go on tour after 17th February. He will again visit different districts. Special focus will be given in those areas where MLAs of Gehlot faction dominate.

Gehlot and Pilot had come face-to-face to become the Chief Minister soon after the Congress's victory in the December 2018 assembly elections. But the party named Gehlot as the Chief Minister for the third time and Pilot became the Deputy Chief Minister. In July 2020, Sachin Pilot rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with 18 MLAs of the party. The month-long political crisis ended after the intervention of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Even after this, rhetoric continued between the two factions. Even during the discussion of Ashok Gehlot's candidature at the time of Congress President election, it was believed that if next Gehlot becomes the Congress President, then the command of such a state would go to Sachin Pilot. But it could not happen even at that time and Ashok Gehlot remained the CM.

