Sachin Pilot attends Congress legislative party meeting chaired by Ashok Gehlot

In a big development right since the rift between the two, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot on Thursday came together on a stage for Congress Legislative Party meeting. This is the first time after the political crisis in Rajasthan that Sachin Pilot has attended a meeting chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

A special session of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly session has been called on Friday (August 14). The legislative party meet has been called on the eve of the session.

Presence of Sachin Pilot in Ashok Gehlot's meet has come as a major boost to the Congress which had pulled all stops to ensure that Rajasthan Government survives and political situation in the state does not go the Madhya Pradesh way. Congress Government under Kamal Nath had fallen after Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against him.

Today's development sends a strong political signal that all had begun to be well in the Congress ranks and the worst may be over for Gehlot government.

When Sachin Pilot and his supporter MLAs sounded the bugle of rebellion in the month of June, the momentum appeared to be with the young turk. It appeared that Rajasthan would go Madhya Pradesh's way and it was a matter of time that Gehlot government would fall.

However, as the battle wore on, it became clear that Ashok Gehlot was in no mood to quit. It soon emerged that he had the backing of more MLAs than Pilot and that he was able to close the ranks quite well. Resort politics ensued, there were allegations of horse-trading from both, BJP and Congress. But Gehlot always appeared on a higher ground than Sachin Pilot.

The apparent patch-up between the warring faction comes as a relief to Congress.

