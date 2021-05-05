Ashok Gehlot asks social workers, donors for financial aid for free COVID vaccination of 18-plus

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Ashok Gehlot asks social workers, donors for financial aid for free vaccination of 18-plus.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged social workers, public representatives, donors and other sections of society to provide financial support to carry out free vaccination of people above 18 years of age against the novel coronavirus infection.

He has already approved opening a dedicated bank account-Raj CMRF COVID VACCINATION ACCOUNT-for this purpose.

The bank account has been opened in the Jaipur Secretariat branch of State Bank of India. Its account number is 40166914665 and the IFSC code is SBIN0031031, officials said.

The contributors can transfer the support amount by cash, cheque and electronically. The donation amount thus received will be used for free immunisation of youth, they said.

Gehlot said the entire country is facing the serious threat of the COVID-19 infection. The state government is making every effort to manage this crisis, he said.

He also noted that the Rajasthan government has urged the Centre several times to provide free vaccine to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. But, the Centre has left it to state governments, he said.

The chief minister added that an increased number of young, children and pregnant women are getting infected under the second wave of the infection.

“The state government has given the highest priority to save lives of the people and announced free vaccination for this age group from May 1 at the cost of Rs 2,500 crore,” he said.

