Ashish Bhatia appointed as Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad

DGP CID (Crime and Railways) Ashish Bhatia has been appointed as 'in-charge comissioner of police' in Ahmedabad.

Ashish Bhatia took charge of his new office at 6 pm on Friday. He will be serving as the Ahmedabad CP until further orders.

The post of the Ahmedabad CP was vacant after AK Singh, the former police commissioner of Ahmedabad was made the DG National Security Guards (NSG) and vacated the post of Ahmedabad CP.