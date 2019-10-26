Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
Ashish Bhatia appointed as Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad

Ashish Bhatia took charge of his new office at 6 pm on Friday. He will be serving as the Ahmedabad CP until further orders. 

Nirnay Kapoor
Ahmedabad Published on: October 26, 2019 12:12 IST
Ashish Bhatia appointed as Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad

Ashish Bhatia appointed as Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad

DGP CID (Crime and Railways) Ashish Bhatia has been appointed as 'in-charge comissioner of police' in Ahmedabad.

Ashish Bhatia took charge of his new office at 6 pm on Friday. He will be serving as the Ahmedabad CP until further orders. 

The post of the Ahmedabad CP was vacant after AK Singh, the former police commissioner of Ahmedabad was made the DG National Security Guards (NSG) and vacated the post of Ahmedabad CP.

