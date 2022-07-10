Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai traffic police issues advisory in view of Ashadhi Ekadashi yatra | Details

Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra 2022: In view of the Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra today, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters, as a large number of devotees are expected to visit Wadala's Vitthal Mandir.

Traffic arrangements have been made to streamline the traffic towards the temple. Officials said the temporary arrangement will prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public.

These traffic regulations have been effective since yesterday (July 9) and will continue till 8 am tomorrow (July 11). A ‘no-entry’ sign will be placed at Dadar TT to Tilak Road and the junction of Katrak Road. This traffic will be diverted to Dr BA Road (northbound via Ruia Junction).

Mancherji Joshi and Jam-e-Jamshedji roads, and their junctions till Five Garden and Tilak Road, will also be ‘no-entry’ zones. The other ‘no-entry’ points are Katrak Road to David Baretto circle and the junction of GD Ambedkar Marg and Tilak Road (north to south).

Tilak Road extension from Sahakar Nagar Galli towards Katrak Road (east to west), Parsee Colony Road no. 13 and 14, and the junction of Lady Jehangir Road, too, will be ‘no entry’ zones. Also included are Dinshaw Road and the junction of Mancherji Joshi Marg and Katrak Road.

A major festival in Maharashtra, Ashadhi Ekadashi marks the beginning of the sacred Chaturmas period comprising Shravan, Bhadrapad, Ashwin and Kartik maas.

