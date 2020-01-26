ASAT, Bhishma tank, ADTCR on display at Republic Day parade

India's Anti-satellite weapon — Mission Shakthi

71st Republic Day: As R-Day parade is underway at Delhi's Rajpath, Anti-satellite weapon -- Mission Shakthi developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) -- Army's battle tank Bhishma, infantry combat vehicles, Air Forces' newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters, in addition to tableaux depicting Akash and Astra missiles and Navy's prowess are at display today during the 90-minute parade.

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being the chief guest this year during the R-Day celebrations.

All about the Republic Day parade

The parade commenced with the President taking the salute. The parade is being commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area is the parade Second-in-Command.

As part of the R-Day celebrations, twenty two tableaux, 16 from states and Union Territories and six from various Ministries and Departments depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage and economic progress, will roll down the Rajpath.

School children will convey age-old message of yoga and spiritual values through dance and music and Indian Air Force aircraft will thunder in the sky projecting the air power.

President Kovind hosting Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro

President Ram Nath Kovind will host this year's chief guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

The relations between India and Brazil are based on a common global vision, shared democratic values and a commitment to foster inclusive economic growth for the welfare of the people of both countries.

PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial

This is for the first time that the Prime Minister paid homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti.

