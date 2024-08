Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday granted a 7-day parole to Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case. According to the information, he has been granted parole on "medical grounds". He will be taken to Maharashtra for treatment under police custody. The parole was granted by a bench led by Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati of the High Court.

More details to be added.