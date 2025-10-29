Asaram granted 6-month interim bail on medical grounds by Rajasthan High Court Asaram granted six months' interim bail on medical grounds by Rajasthan High Court

New Delhi:

Rape convict self-styled godman Asaram was on Wednesday granted an interim bail of six months by the Rajasthan High Court on medical grounds. Asaram sought bail citing medical treatment. Asaram is serving a life sentence in a rape case and is lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a sexual assault case, had filed a regular bail petition in the high court for medical treatment. The matter was heard before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjiv Prakash Sharma. At present, Asaram is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The application for regular bail was made citing his current health condition.

Report from Chandrashekhar Vyas