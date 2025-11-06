Asaram gets six-month interim bail on medical grounds by Gujarat High Court in 2013 rape case Gujarat High Court has upheld the interim bail granted by Jodhpur High Court to 86-year-old Asaram on medical grounds. The court indicated that there is no reason for a different approach unless the Rajasthan government challenges the earlier order.

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday granted six-month interim bail to Asaram who is convicted in a 2013 rape case. The court observed that the self-styled godman is suffering from heart-related ailments and at the age of 86 he has a legal right to medical treatment. The court noted that the Jodhpur High Court has already granted similar relief and therefore Gujarat cannot take a different view in the matter.

Court says appeal might take time

The court also stated that if the appeal hearing does not progress in the next six months, then Asaram will have the option to file another bail plea. The bench clarified that if the Rajasthan government challenges the Jodhpur High Court bail order, then the Gujarat government too will be entitled to move against it. State counsel told the court that if the medical facilities inside Jodhpur jail are inadequate, then Asaram can be shifted to Sabarmati Jail where treatment arrangements can be better managed.

Survivor side raises questions

The lawyer representing the survivor strongly objected to the claim of medical helplessness. The counsel argued that despite these alleged conditions, Asaram has been seen travelling frequently to Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Indore and other places. The lawyer said that he never underwent any prolonged treatment in any hospital. Instead, he even travelled from Rishikesh to Maharashtra in the past. At present, he is taking Ayurvedic treatment in Jodhpur and has no major complaints.

