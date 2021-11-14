Sunday, November 14, 2021
     
Owaisi slams Yogi Adityanath over 'Alexander lost to Chandragupta Maurya' remark

CM Yogi was addressing the 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan', ahead of the UP assembly elections slated for 2022.

New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2021 19:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

Asaduddin Owaisi said that Yogi's comment throws light on the need for the public education system.

AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi on Sunday slammed Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath after he claimed that Former King of Macedonia, Alexander the Great lost to Chandragupta Maurya. Owaisi said that Yogi's comment throws light on the need for the public education system.

"Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta & Alexander never met in the war. This is yet another example of why we need a good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log gets to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn’t value education & it shows", Owaisi tweeted.

CM Yogi was addressing the 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan', ahead of the UP assembly elections slated for 2022. "How is history distorted! History didn't call Chandragupta Maurya great, whom did it call great? The one who lost from him. They call Alexander, the great. The nation has been cheated. But historians are silent on it", he said.

"Because if the truth comes out before the Indians, the society will stand up once again. When society stands up, the nation stands up too. PM Modi is making this nation stand up today. When we talk of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', these issues are spoken on", he added.

Meanwhile, Owaisi addressed the 'Shoshit Vanchit Samaj Sammelan' in Aligarh on Sunday.

